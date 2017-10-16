For the Gays, "He Wants to Hang Them All!"

If the fact that they want to negatively impact a woman’s right to choose wasn’t infuriating enough, the statement here reveals the ire and hatred he has for the LGBT community. I must say, it is so exhausting being so pissed at these awful men! America, it’s time to make this right. Congress, it’s time to make this right. Impeach them ALL! These are Americans we are talking about! And allies, in case you were wondering, come up with something better than the anemic response that alludes to your outrage because you have gay children, gay friends, gay relatives, or gay parents, we all do, and this won’t cut it unless you also move to act on this. You should be beyond furious not only because he speaks of hanging LGBTQI+ people in our country, but it also just violates basic human empathy, they are joking about killing Americans, killing fellow human beings! It’s not just gay rights, and freedom of the pursuit of happiness; they don’t want us to live at all. To put it simply, this is joking about American genocide (although it’s not clear, he might mean to hang all gays everywhere). You may doubt where history stands on some of this administration’s other policies, but the past is very clear about tyrants who have called on and acted upon wiping out specific populations of people. Republicans in Congress you own this and you will never be forgiven or excused for it. The insulting nature of today’s photo op and press conference from the White House Rose Garden between Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell was to try to dupe people into thinking your party is unified, but it’s not...no one is buying it!