For the Gays, "He Wants to Hang Them All!"

In a profile in The New Yorker that focuses on Vice President Pence, and what will likely be unleashed on the country if he ascends to the presidency after Trump’s impeachment or resignation (whichever comes first), is that searing gem of alleged comedy from the president was uttered. In the piece entitled, “The Danger of President Pence,” writer Jane Mayer provides illuminating backstory on the second-in-command at the White House. Towards the end of the piece comes this:
During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legal scholar had said that, if the Supreme Court did so, many states would likely legalize abortion on their own. “You see?” Trump asked Pence. “You’ve wasted all this time and energy on it, and it’s not going to end abortion anyway.” When the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”
If the fact that they want to negatively impact a woman’s right to choose wasn’t infuriating enough, the statement here reveals the ire and hatred he has for the LGBT community. I must say, it is so exhausting being so pissed at these awful men! America, it’s time to make this right. Congress, it’s time to make this right. Impeach them ALL! These are Americans we are talking about! And allies, in case you were wondering, come up with something better than the anemic response that alludes to your outrage because you have gay children, gay friends, gay relatives, or gay parents, we all do, and this won’t cut it unless you also move to act on this. You should be beyond furious not only because he speaks of hanging LGBTQI+ people in our country, but it also just violates basic human empathy, they are joking about killing Americans, killing fellow human beings! It’s not just gay rights, and freedom of the pursuit of happiness; they don’t want us to live at all. To put it simply, this is joking about American genocide (although it’s not clear, he might mean to hang all gays everywhere). You may doubt where history stands on some of this administration’s other policies, but the past is very clear about tyrants who have called on and acted upon wiping out specific populations of people. Republicans in Congress you own this and you will never be forgiven or excused for it. The insulting nature of today’s photo op and press conference from the White House Rose Garden between Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell was to try to dupe people into thinking your party is unified, but it’s not...no one is buying it!
As a proud gay American I continue to be appalled, I’m thoroughly offended and sadly disgusted. I have absolutely zero respect for their charade of false leadership! This is absolutely insane. Neither of these men is fit for the White House, and the line of succession after them isn’t looking too promising either. There are plenty of reprehensible aspects to Pence’s past that the piece points out, but I just have to identify this horribly awful detail. He is joking about the Vice President’s desire to KILL Americans! Let that sink in for a moment. If you cannot respectfully serve for all of us, you do not deserve to represent any of us!
CONVERSATIONS