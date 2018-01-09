For The Record, Meryl Streep Is Totally Here For An Oprah Presidency

Count Meryl Streep as firmly in the Oprah Winfrey 2020 camp.

Since just about everybody has weighed in on the media mogul’s presidential prospects, it only made sense that “The Post” actress would do the same.

Winfrey, of course, sparked a national conversation about her political future after delivering a “barn burner” of a speech, as Streep described it, at the Golden Globes on Sunday night

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday with her “Post” co-star, Tom Hanks, Streep gave her unequivocal support for Winfrey, should she ever decide to run for office.

“Wow, where do I send the check,” Streep joked.

Referring to the impact of Winfrey’s speech, Streep added: “You realize how we thirst for that. We really want that kind of elevated aspirational, can-do, optimistic attachment to the principles of our country.”

Hanks quipped that as Winfrey spoke at the Beverly Hills Hilton, “the waters separated” in the hotel’s pool.

DeGeneres also seems on board, emphasizing the kind of impact Winfrey has had on “young girls who are watching and actually knowing that words have power.”

Winfrey has yet to publicly address the speculation herself, but best friend Gayle King said on CBS This Morning that she is “intrigued” by the talk of a presidential candidacy, but not considering running.