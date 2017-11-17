For Those Confused by the Special Senate Election in Alabama, a Refresher on the Basics

How does Roy Moore impact the number of seats in Congress? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by William Murphy, Professor of American history, on Quora:

The number of seats in Congress are constant and do not change. The number of seats controlled by each political party can potentially be changed by each new election.

There are 100 Senators. That will not change.

Roy Moore is running in a special election to fill the seat that originally was held by Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to become Trump’s Attorney General. When Sessions resigned his seat, it was temporarily filled when the Republican governor of Alabama appointed Luther Strange, also a Republican, to the seat, but state law in Alabama requires that such an appointment be temporary until a special election can be held. Strange ran against Moore in the Republican primary to determine who would be the Republican candidate in the special election, which will be held in December. Moore won and became the Republican nominee. The Democrats nominated Doug Jones, a former prosecutor.

Until the special election, Luther Strange will continue to hold the seat. So it’s a Republican seat right now, and overall the Senate is divided 52–48, with 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Moore wins, he will simply replace Strange, one Republican for another, and there will be no change in the balance of seats. If Jones wins, Democrats will gain one seat and Republicans will lose one, making it 51–49.