For Women: 8 Toxic People to PURGE in 2018

So, how did you do in 2017? Did you get any closer to your dream? If 2017 was stagnant, maybe it’s time to purge your squad. Start with these eight folks.

1. THE ONLINE TROLL.

Photo by Steinar Engeland on Unsplash Don’t let the trolls get you down. Purge them.

Let’s face it, some folks on social media just don’t want to see you prosper. These trolls will go out of their way to damage your rep, dismantle your worth and downgrade your accomplishments. This year, don’t let trolls and fake friends pollute your timeline. Purge them.

2. THE DEBT-DODGER.

Photo by freestocks.org on Unsplash (Posed by professional model).

A “friend” who owes you money from 2017, and is constantly living his/her life without making any effort to pay you back should be purged. Don’t let them come back to loot you again.

3. THE LIVE-IN LOVER.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash (Posed by professional models).

If you and your mate have future plans and are building something together, this message isn’t for you. However, if you’re playing house when you really yearn to be married, the New Year is the perfect time to reevaluate your living arrangement. If your lover doesn’t intend on making your situation what you want it to be, well, you know what to do.

4. THE CLUB KID.

Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash

Sis, YOUR life is about more than clubbing on the weekends. Save the money you spend on popping bottles and upgrade your experiences. You’re a grown ass woman, you deserve a change of scenery. (Need inspiration? Join a travel group, like Sisters Who Travel & Date).

5. THE F*CKBOY.

Photo by Jake Davies on Unsplash (Posed by professional models).

Last week, my friend called to gush about her ‘future husband’ who was sound asleep in her bed. (Her sex drought was over! YES!) But as my friend sat in the cold to warm up her car, all I could think about was why wasn’t HE warming up her car?

Ahh, because her future husband was an undercover f*ckboy.

To be clear, some of these f*ckboys are men well over 30 and they can dupe you into thinking they’re relationship material. The clearest indicator that you’ve got a f*ckboy is that he’s only good for one thing. If that’s all you want, then live your life, girl! But if you want MORE than that, aka, a future husband, then purge him.

6. THE GOSSIP GIRL.

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash (Posed by professional models.)

You should know that the girl with all the tea is spilling your tea to others as well. Purge this turncoat before she puts all your business in the streets.

7. THE TIME THIEF.

Photo by Evelyn Mostrom on Unsplash (Posed by professional models.)

These people don’t have anything productive going on in their lives—and they don’t want you to be productive, either. Time thieves will distract you from your hustle, so don’t let them do it to you again this year. Purge them.

8. THE SPONGE.

Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash

The sponge poses as a colleague but behaves as your competitor. The sponge wants to soak up everything you’ve worked hard to get, and will ask you outright for access to your connections, business secrets, etc., without paying your consultation fee. Conversely, if you ask the sponge for help, he/she won’t make themselves available. If you have a sponge in your life, you know what to do.

PURGE THEM!