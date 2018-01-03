PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

Forget Pantone’s Color of the Year: We’re Swooning Over Pinterest’s

01/03/2018 10:48 am ET

If you’ve been reconciling your feelings about Pantone’s highlighter-purple color of the year  (erm, same), there’s another, infinitely more workable colorway buzzing for the year. Folks, meet “sage.” The soft, gray-tinted green is Pinterest’s most searched for colorway for 2018 according to the annual Pinterest 100 report. Chalky and natural, it packs a refreshing punch no matter your design style. Pin-spired to start seeing green? Keep scrolling.

Related: Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year Is Here and It’s...Complicated

GIA SCHULTZE/PINTEREST

COUNTRY VIBES

This fresh-as-an-herb-garden hue looks especially at home in a cottage kitchen. (Bonus points for taking your sage paintbrush to the walls and cupboards.)

MAUREEN BRAY/PINTEREST

BOLD MEETS SUBDUED

The hue also suits a more traditional aesthetic. We especially love the high-contrast white and black trim work pairings, which add balance.

Related: The Best Color for Every Room in Your House, According to Science

TANNER HEPLEI/PINTEREST

’HYGGE’-APPROVED

Note to self: Sage pairs beautifully with pale woods (and ample greenery), making it a fab complement to spaces with a Scandinavian flair.

COLLEEN LUDOVICE/PINTEREST

FRESH AND CLEAN

Does this colorway work with modern? You betcha. The hue adds the perfect pop of intrigue and warmth to stark spaces with clean lines.

AMANDA GRAHAM/PINTEREST

MADE FOR MILLWORK

But our favorite has to be these textured walls. Is it just us or was the hue just born to dress up shiplap? (Wherever Joanna Gaines is RN, we know she’s smiling.)

Related:

This Is the #1 Home Trend for 2018, According to Etsy

10 ‘Hygge’-Chic Styling Ideas That Work Year-Round

Your Real Home Decor Style... According to Your Zodiac Sign

These 7 Home Trends Are Poised to Be Huge in 2018

How to Make Your Staircase the Prettiest Place in the Entire House

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Forget Pantone’s Color of the Year: We’re Swooning Over Pinterest’s

CONVERSATIONS