Forget Pantone’s Color of the Year: We’re Swooning Over Pinterest’s

COUNTRY VIBES

This fresh-as-an-herb-garden hue looks especially at home in a cottage kitchen. (Bonus points for taking your sage paintbrush to the walls and cupboards.)

BOLD MEETS SUBDUED

The hue also suits a more traditional aesthetic. We especially love the high-contrast white and black trim work pairings, which add balance.

’HYGGE’-APPROVED

Note to self: Sage pairs beautifully with pale woods (and ample greenery), making it a fab complement to spaces with a Scandinavian flair.

FRESH AND CLEAN

Does this colorway work with modern? You betcha. The hue adds the perfect pop of intrigue and warmth to stark spaces with clean lines.

MADE FOR MILLWORK

But our favorite has to be these textured walls. Is it just us or was the hue just born to dress up shiplap? (Wherever Joanna Gaines is RN, we know she’s smiling.)