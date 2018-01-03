Forget Pantone’s Color of the Year: We’re Swooning Over Pinterest’s

If you’ve been reconciling your feelings about Pantone’s highlighter-purple color of the year (erm, same), there’s another, infinitely more workable colorway buzzing for the year. Folks, meet “sage.” The soft, gray-tinted green is Pinterest’s most searched for colorway for 2018 according to the annual Pinterest 100 report. Chalky and natural, it packs a refreshing punch no matter your design style. Pin-spired to start seeing green? Keep scrolling.
COUNTRY VIBES
This fresh-as-an-herb-garden hue looks especially at home in a cottage kitchen. (Bonus points for taking your sage paintbrush to the walls and cupboards.)
BOLD MEETS SUBDUED
The hue also suits a more traditional aesthetic. We especially love the high-contrast white and black trim work pairings, which add balance.
’HYGGE’-APPROVED
Note to self: Sage pairs beautifully with pale woods (and ample greenery), making it a fab complement to spaces with a Scandinavian flair.
FRESH AND CLEAN
Does this colorway work with modern? You betcha. The hue adds the perfect pop of intrigue and warmth to stark spaces with clean lines.
MADE FOR MILLWORK
But our favorite has to be these textured walls. Is it just us or was the hue just born to dress up shiplap? (Wherever Joanna Gaines is RN, we know she’s smiling.)
