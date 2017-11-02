Forget the Knife: 3 Biotech Advancements Saving People from Cosmetic Surgery

According to an article in The Daily Beast, in 2015 an Omaha woman, Trish Riddle, underwent a breast augmentation and breast lift surgery that didn’t go quite as planned. The procedure used liposuction to transfer fat from Riddle’s stomach to her breasts. But according to a lawsuit filed last month, the surgery left Riddle’s stomach “saggy and gross.” She claimed that the procedure didn’t work and left her with painful lumps and dying tissue in her breasts. Ouch.

Riddle’s procedure was performed by surgeon Gerard Stanley Jr. who, earlier this year, was named by Omaha Magazine as one of the best cosmetic surgeons in the city. However, in October, Riddle and 14 other women filed suits against Stanley, claiming he misrepresented himself as a certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon.

Although lawsuits arising from plastic surgery are nothing new and horror stories like Riddle’s not uncommon, Americans still spent a record $16 billion on plastic surgery last year. But while procedures are becoming safer and more accessible, not everyone is comfortable with the idea of going under the knife.

Innovations like collagen and botox allow for fuller lips and reduce the appearance of fine lines and aging, but they can still be pretty scary for people afraid of needles or shots. Recognizing a gap in the market for those who desire a better body image but are reluctant to undergo surgery, leading biotechnology companies, like Vilacto Bio, are developing non-invasive ways for people to improve their appearance.

By using natural ingredients, such as bacteria, bovine colostrum, and stem cells, going under the knife is no longer the only option for seeing significant improvement (or having to spend thousands of dollars in the process).

Bacteria

Although this wasn’t always the case, today it’s common knowledge that “good bacteria” can aid digestion and has also been found to be a useful tool for anti-aging.

Certain kinds of bacteria produce carotenoids that contain antioxidants with numerous healing benefits. Carotenoids are organic pigments produced by plants and algae that have proven effective in cardiovascular disease prevention. The carotenoid is extracted using vegetable oil then infused as an ingredient in skincare and cosmetic products produced by companies such as DMS and Lycored.

And the same probiotics that are good for your health can also be useful for your skin. Probiotics are now being used in topical products like soap and serums while taking certain kinds of probiotics in pill form can help relieve skin issues like acne, eczema, rashes, and rosacea.

Bovine Colostrum

Late in pregnancy, mammals produce a kind of milk known as colostrum. This milk is produced by the mammary glands of mammals just before giving birth. The nutritional benefits of breastmilk are well known. But colostrum is equally vital for the nutrition, growth, and development of newborn infants. It helps in the development and protection of a child’s immune system.

Colostrum contains antibodies that protect newborns against disease, partly because the concentration of proteins in colostrum is higher than in other milk. Vilacto Bio is setting about commercializing bovine colostrum through cutting-edge biopharmaceutical therapies, therapeutic proteins, and cosmeceutical products that make skin look healthier and help scar tissue naturally heal itself.

The company's Vilact product line applies a high-tech refining process, during which the active substance in colostrum is extracted and made into particles small enough to penetrate the skin, thus helping to repair skin cells, slow aging, and undo the damage caused by sun and other environmental irritants.

Stem Cells

Stem cells are often associated with the controversy over fetal research, yet plant stem cells are increasingly being used by cosmetic companies in anti-aging products. The stem cells can be derived from grape, rose, alpine, swiss apple, gardenia, lilac, edelweiss, and more. And, according to Transparency Market Research, the plant stem cell market is growing and will continue to into the next decade.

Like the other ingredients on this list, plant stem cells contain powerful antioxidants. Many over-the-counter products, like Stem Cell 100, include plant stem cells because they activate growth in human skin and replenish dying cells. These stem cells are grown in labs by biotechnicians to control their quality.