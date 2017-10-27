Former James Franco's assistant to CEO of Dolores Haze Films

“Anna is a compelling focused creative mind and I was happy to work on this short with her.” - Douglas Smith

Stars, Douglas Smith and Anna McLain Laniér in Basorexia. Written & Produced by Anna McLain Laniér.Directed by Ryan Kibby.

In 2014, I was another fellow student at James Franco’s Studio 4 Los Angeles school. Yes, James Franco the actor. Studio 4, which also has a branch in New York, had first opened their doors to students from all around world. And there you met aspiring actors, directors, producers, and writer. During the school’s freshman year of opening, I met an acting student named, Anna McLain Laniér.

Anna and I recently sat down for coffee, after she had reached out to me. Fun fact: Anna and I had always run into each other at the local Studio 4 (LA) events from screeners to her being an extra in one of my classmate’s shorts films for the film production class that James taught and mentored the other students.

Since ending her days as an assistant to James and his Studio 4 team, Anna has gone on and produced, wrote, and even directed her own films. She recently started her company, Dolores Haze, a production company to help empower female filmmakers of all race, age, and background. Anna hopes to show others that if you are passionate, persistent, and pursuing your dreams, they DO come true.

Anna was kind enough to sit down with me and chat further regarding her previous work, current projects, and what beholds the future for Dolores Haze Films.

Anna McLain Laniér in Basorexia.

You’ve only been acting since 2013. How did you get into acting? What was your first job?

I come from a family of musicians, I always joke and say my first steps were in a recording studio, so I knew I always wanted to do something creatively. It wasn’t until my first acting job, at 16 that I really felt compelled to work in film. I booked a role in The Veil, starring Serinda Swan, William Levy and William Moseley. I’d say it was there that I really discovered what I wanted to do.

You were an assistant for James Franco, actor and filmmaker who is tough to not know of. Tell us how you got involved with being a student at his school, Studio 4 (LA), and transitioning to being his personal assistant. What was that experience like?

When I knew I really wanted to act, and it wasn’t just going to be something to pass the time, my mom and I drove 25 hours from Texas (where I am originally from) to LA. I had always looked up to James and admired what he did through art, and once I found out about his school I sent in my application and was accepted. Shortly after I started interning with the school, and his company. I was then approached to be his assistant. It was the perfect scenario for me as I was able to experience first hand the in’s and out’s of a production company, all that it entails. That’s how I got involved in producing. Of all the things that I learned from James, he always taught that you don’t have to wait for the work to come to you, you can create the work. That’s something that I always remind myself even to this day.

Braverijah Gregg Anna McLain Laniér on the set of Basorexia.

“Anna is writing fresh, vulnerable, cutting edge material that pricks and pokes at the heart. Her raw, unique voice will appeal to many.” Robyn Cohen

You also produced six films by the time you were eighteen during your time as an assistant. That is both impressive, but I can imagine the time schedule when it comes to producing, let alone six projects at once. Did this experience encourage and motivate you to step more behind the camera as well?

It definitely played a big part of it. I was able to assistant produce alongside James for his UCLA classes. I knew I was either going to love it or hate, there really wasn’t an in between for me. Turns out I loved it. Don’t get me wrong, it had it’s overwhelming moments and I’m sure I reached various levels of delirium, but I loved seeing a project develop. From starting out as an idea, to a script, to filming it. I attribute that to me wanting to start my own production company. I knew just acting alone wasn’t going to fulfill me, I wanted to do it all.

Your screenwriting debut short film, “Basorexia,” scored a lot of festival spots including Palm Springs—congratulations! How has that transition been like, going from being an actor to writing and producing your own content for Dolorous Haze?

Basorexia was my baby. It’s the first short film that I wrote and really took everything that I learned from James and put it into this. I was hesitant at first, as I wasn’t sure how people were going to receive it being that it is a very experimental film. Every time I write something I’m always a little nervous, all of my projects are very close to my heart and as a writer it can be very vulnerable sharing that part of yourself with the world.

Your background is very impressive, including work on a variety of projects from “The Veil,” “Actor’s Anonymous,” and of course your shorts, “Basorexia” and “The Yellow Wallpaper.” What moment from any of these sets has a significant impact on your work ethic?

I did a lot of prep work and character development for The Yellow Wallpaper as my character is in a very toxic relationship, she suffers from severe depression and is ultimately driven to a point of insanity due to her current circumstance. It was very important to me that I understood her. I watched a lot of reference films (A Woman Under the Influence, Queen of Earth) and I even met with a psychologist who specialized in depression, and what it’s like to truly live with it. It was a draining role to say the least, but so worth it. I would say after I wrapped that, it made me want to tackle every role like that, to really engulf myself in it.

Anna McLain Laniér in The Yellow Wallpaper.

You got some cool names attached to your first short, “Basorexia,” a story about love, reality, and fantast. Tell us how you got in touch with your co-star, Douglas Smith and composer, Julian Winding, who is known for his song, “The Demon Dance,” for director’s Nicolas Winding Ren “The Neon Demon.” How did that process come about?

Douglas immediately came to mind for the role, I knew I wanted to reach out to his team, so I did and thankfully he was intrigued by the story and it kind of just all happened from there. I came across Julian’s band, Sweet Tempest, they’re based in Berlin. I sent them the script and the look book in hopes that they would want to do it. Shortly after I found myself on a Skype call at 4AM with them and we were talking about the film, the music and we just really hit it off. They have such a unique sound and I knew their song ‘Empty Box’ was the perfect fit.

And now with your second short, “The Yellow Wallpaper,” you turned to directing as well—a triple threat! The story is an interesting premise, something which you had adapted from The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. We spoke about your process from development to pre-production work such as attaching actress, Martha Plimpton who narrates the story for the film. You had also mentioned how Martha became a mentor during the filmmaking process. She even gave you some advice on being a female filmmaker in the entertainment industry. This project seems to have both an impact on your work as a filmmaker and tips for your own life. Tell us more about this experience.

I’ve always admired Martha, so when I had the opportunity to work with her on this I was thrilled. I remember being in the studio with her and we were talking about how relevant this story is even today. This was my first time directing, so of course I was a little anxious about it. She reassured me that this was my story, and I knew how I wanted my voice to be heard and to never doubt that. Charlotte Perkins Gilman, author of the original story was one of the first feminist’s in the 1900’s. I was drawn to Charlotte and all of the struggles she went through, just to get her voice heard, so I knew I had to make this. Although, I will say I live for the day when we aren’t using the words like feminist, or female filmmaker. To me, we’ll have really made an impact when we’re just filmmakers, creators and collaborators, that’s how I try to live my life anyway.

In addition to “The Yellow Wallpaper,” what are some other upcoming projects that we can see from Dolores Haze Films?

I have teamed up with Route One Entertainment and am currently developing my feature film ‘Crimson and Clover’ with them. It takes place in France, although I won’t say too much as to not spoil anything!

Jason Agron

Braverijah Gregg Anna McLain Laniér on the set of Basorexia.

