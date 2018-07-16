Former Obama Photographer Shows 'How You're Supposed To Deal With' Putin

Former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza put in his own response on Monday among criticism of President Donald Trump’s behavior toward Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit in Helsinki, Finland.

Critics pointed out that Trump neglected to condemn Putin for Russian interference in the 2016 election, days after 12 intelligence officers from the country were indicted for doing just that.

Former CIA director John Brennan called Trump’s behavior “treasonous,” and even Fox’s Neil Cavuto described it as “disgusting.”

For his part, Souza posted this picture of Obama speaking to Putin after the Helsinki summit, with the caption, “Here’s how you’re supposed to deal with the Russian president.”

Souza has laid into Trump in the past by posting comparable or relevant photos from his time in the Obama White House. He has a new book of images coming out Oct. 16 called Shade: A Tale Of Two Presidents.