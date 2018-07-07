A former basketball player for the University of California, Los Angeles and NBA was found dead Saturday after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department, according to local reports.

The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly behaving erratically when his mother called the police for assistance with him late Friday afternoon, according to ABC 7. Police said the man, who was in his 20s, fired a gun at officers but did not hit anyone. Officers returned fire but it is unclear if the man was struck.

The man reportedly barricaded himself inside the home. Police evacuated the immediate area before a SWAT team entered the residence early morning Saturday where they found the man dead, the LAPD said on Twitter Saturday. Authorities did not report his cause of death.

UPDATE: SWAT entered the residence & located an unresponsive male. LAFD responded & pronounced the male dead at scene. Investigators from our Force Investigation Division are at scene conducting a thorough investigation and we will provide more details as they become available — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 7, 2018

The suspect was a former UCLA basketball player who also had a brief stint with the NBA, ABC 7 reported.

The LAPD told HuffPost it could not confirm the identity of the individual at this time.