Polish President Andrzej Duda wants a permanent presence of U.S. troops in his country, and on Tuesday he suggested setting up a new American military base there called “Fort Trump.”

“I invite you to post more American military troops in Poland,” Duda said during a joint White House press conference with President Donald Trump.

Trump’s face appeared to light up at the idea:

The proposed “Fort Trump” also set Twitter alight ― but for a different reason:

#FortTrump will be the best, the hugest, the most advanced base pic.twitter.com/KeY6iEBY7v — Herb 👽 Marselas (@HerbMarselas) September 18, 2018

Genius on the part of Poland. Name it #FortTrump, and there is no way he refuses it... — 12th man@Oceanside (@J_hawks13) September 19, 2018

BREAKING:

Preliminary design for Fort Trump released pic.twitter.com/lCIovKIr1z — Explore Northeast (@Explore_NE) September 18, 2018

Bloomberg: Poland Offers `Fort Trump' as Name If U.S. Builds Military Base



Unbelievable sales patter from the Polish PM #Knowyourcustomer — Eoghan Sheehan (@InsightrTrading) September 19, 2018

Does #FortTrump come with a golf course ? — JTV (@jayv1974) September 18, 2018

Go ahead Poland, make a #FortTrump . Seems easy enough to build. 🤷‍♀️



h/t @StephenAtHome and the Late Show team for the graphic and @Miduswell for the inspiration. pic.twitter.com/hN3CCQ10A3 — Arya Snark, #IWillVote🇺🇸 (@AryaResists) September 19, 2018

Fort Trump sounds like something kids would build out of pillows and blankets. @rez512 pic.twitter.com/yr1ZPsmT1t — Ade Z.🐾 (@ade8090) September 18, 2018