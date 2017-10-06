U.S. NEWS
An Abandoned Factory In Fort Wayne Will Give You Both Nostalgia And The Spooks

Does your job have a bowling alley?
By Rowaida Abdelaziz

Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a city that prides itself on its industrial history. It’s the birthplace of magnet wire, a type of coiled copper or aluminum that became a major player in the development of modern-day electronics. 

So it’s no surprise General Electric established a factory in this part of Indiana in 1911. There were over 10,000 workers in that factory alone, making it an important landmark for the Fort Wayne community ― and leaving some residents now less than excited it’s going to be redeveloped.

With the fall of the industrial age, the campus has been vacant for years. Greater Fort Wayne Inc., which operates as the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Fort Wayne and Allen County, has a plan to bring the deserted factory back to life with the help of two consulting groups.

The project will transform the vacant 1.2 million square feet of land into a mixed-use “innovation district” that will include high-rise apartments, restaurants, office spaces and more. The first phase of the estimated $220 million project is projected to be complete in 2020, with the second half of construction wrapping up a few years after that, said Kevin Erb, who works in communications for an advertising company representing the project.

“A revitalized Electric Works campus will energize our economy, create jobs, and inspire many generations to use their creative talents to improve the lives of others,” said Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

HuffPost got to tour the abandoned space before its transformation begins. Check out the spooky photos below, including a full-size basketball court and a bowling alley that was once used for GE employees.

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    An old building in the Electric Works compound once owned by General Electric that will now be repurposed into a multiuse campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    An overview image of the Electric Works compound.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kevin Erb shows a photo of what the vision is for the Electric Works compound.
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    Coat hooks in the General Electric clubhouse that have gone unused for decades.
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    Blue film covering the windows at General Electric's abandoned manufacturing plant
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    An eerie blue glow as light floods into one of General Electric's disused factories.
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    Inside an industrial lift at General Electric's disused industrial site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A basketball court sits unused in the Electric Works compound.
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    This factory used to have 10,000 employees working around the clock. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Piping in the Electric Works.
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    Water leaking into one of the abandoned General Electric factory buildings.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Old bowling lanes sit unused.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Old bowling pin machines.
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    An abandoned bowling ball at the General Electric employee clubhouse.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Old bowling shoes sit unused.
  • Jo Confino/HuffPost
    Pictures of old trucks at the General Electric manufacturing plant.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rust-stained pavement.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tour group makes its way through the Electric Works compound.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Various rooms sit unused in the Electric Works compound.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Walkways between buildings a littered with plaster that has fallen.
Rowaida Abdelaziz
Reporter, HuffPost
