10/17/2017 02:14 pm ET

An All-American City: HuffPost's Listen To America Tour Stops In Fort Wayne

Indiana, we love you!

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

On week four of our Listen To America road trip, HuffPost rolled into Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Fort Wayne is Indiana’s second-largest city and a three-time All-America City Award winner. It was named for Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, a Revolutionary War military leader who established ― you guessed it ― a fort at the confluence of the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers, where the city now lies.

Fort Wayne is also nearly equidistant from Chicago, Cincinnati and Detroit, making it a busy hub for people, products and companies. HuffPost spent time exploring the city, visiting the Fort Wayne Public Library and Ivy Tech Community College. Here’s what our time there looked like: 

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits in front of the Allen County Courthouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 5, 2017, as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." The news outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its journey across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Barbara Vernasco and Joe Vernasco Jr. are interviewed by Brad Cowgill and Adam Goldberg.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    John P. Gardner signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jo Confino tries to persuade people to sign up for interviews.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Alanna Vagianos walks Janora Hutt and her son TJ to the tent for a video interview.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Natalie Weng is interviewed along with her son, Reuben Bowie, and daughter, Helen Wang.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Alanna Vagianos and Rowaida Abdelaziz wait for people to come and tell their stories.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Aaron Speith plays a game of jumbo Jenga with Ruchi Bhargava Asava and Nada Alnakeeb.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lee and Samantha Plamann play a game of cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Peter Daining (not pictured) and his son Teddy play cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Adilene Renderose holds her son Ezra while waiting to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Adam Goldberg and Angelina Chapin try to persuade Steven Griffin to sign up for an interview.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tour bus sits at the Allen County Library Plaza.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A sign directs guests to the "Vouchers: The Economics and Academics of Choice" event at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Rebecca Klein listens to panelists Laurie Johnson, Beth Bearman, Anne Duff, Karen Francisco and Mark Berends during the "Vouchers: The Economics and Academics of Choice" discussion.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Beth Bearman speaks during the school choice discussion.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Anne Duff speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Indiana state Sen. Liz Brown questions the panel during the "Vouchers: The Economics and Academics of Choice" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Mark Berends addresses the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jo Confino introduces the "Vouchers: The Economics and Academics of Choice" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tour bus sits at the Allen County Library Plaza.

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS