An All-American City: HuffPost's Listen To America Tour Stops In Fort Wayne

On week four of our Listen To America road trip, HuffPost rolled into Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Fort Wayne is Indiana’s second-largest city and a three-time All-America City Award winner. It was named for Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, a Revolutionary War military leader who established ― you guessed it ― a fort at the confluence of the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers, where the city now lies.

Fort Wayne is also nearly equidistant from Chicago, Cincinnati and Detroit, making it a busy hub for people, products and companies. HuffPost spent time exploring the city, visiting the Fort Wayne Public Library and Ivy Tech Community College. Here’s what our time there looked like: