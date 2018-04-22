4 Presidents, 4 First Ladies Pose For Photo At Barbara Bush Funeral

Former presidents and first ladies came together Saturday to honor the life of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at the age of 92.
In a photo captured by Paul Morse, who previously served as a White House photographer during President George W. Bush’s administration, the leaders of the past four administrations gathered with first lady Melania Trump in one photograph.
Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton stood next to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, flank the Clintons’ other side as the elder George H.W. Bush sits at the forefront of the group.
President Donald Trump did not attend the funeral, in which some 1,500 mourners gathered to pay their respects. The White House announced his absence from the ceremony earlier this week. According to the statement, the move was intended to respect the Bush family and “avoid distractions” that might be caused by his security detail.
He made sure to tweet on Saturday though that he was watching the event on television from his Palm Beach, Florida, golf resort, Mar-a-Lago, which he dubbed the “Southern White House.”