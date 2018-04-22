4 Presidents, 4 First Ladies Pose For Photo At Barbara Bush Funeral

Former presidents and first ladies came together Saturday to honor the life of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at the age of 92.

In a photo captured by Paul Morse, who previously served as a White House photographer during President George W. Bush’s administration, the leaders of the past four administrations gathered with first lady Melania Trump in one photograph.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton stood next to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, flank the Clintons’ other side as the elder George H.W. Bush sits at the forefront of the group.

Nice photo of the Bushes, Clintons, Obamas, and First Lady Trump at the funeral of Barbara Bush posted by @jgm41 (@PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/gW9uvTy9bw — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 22, 2018

1 of 2: Final photos from the funeral of former First Lady Barbara P. Bush. (Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/r9ElE3Av56 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 22, 2018

President Donald Trump did not attend the funeral, in which some 1,500 mourners gathered to pay their respects. The White House announced his absence from the ceremony earlier this week. According to the statement, the move was intended to respect the Bush family and “avoid distractions” that might be caused by his security detail.