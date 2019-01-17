'Fox & Friends' Gives Audience Chick-fil-A During Show And People Are Confused

“Fox & Friends” featured a live audience on the show for the first time ever and decided to treat these special viewers to a snack.

Toward the last third of Fox News’ morning talk show, hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Janice Dean passed out sandwiches and other food from Chick-fil-A, telling viewers they were celebrating the opening of new locations in New York City, where the show is filmed.

But Doocy shouted another potential reason into the camera:

“The president had fast food at the White House the other day, today we’ve got Chick-fil-A.”

The host, of course, was referring to the infamous fast-food banquet President Donald Trump threw to honor Clemson University’s championship football team on Monday.

It’s particularly interesting that the show chose to give out Chick-fil-A, as the fast-food chain has long been embroiled in controversy. For a refresher, in 2012, Chick-fil-A executive Dan Cathy ― now the chain’s president ― proudly announced his opposition to same-sex marriage, saying: “We are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,’ and I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.”

Additionally, Chick-fil-A has a history of donating millions of dollars a year to anti-LGBTQ organizations via its WinShape nonprofit organization. Since this became public knowledge, many members and allies of the LGBTQ community have boycotted Chick-fil-A. As HuffPost’s own Noah Michelson wrote in an op-ed last year, “If you care about queer people ― or you yourself are queer ― you have absolutely no business eating at Chick-fil-A. Ever. It’s really that straightforward.”

Sure, some could argue that Fox wasn’t doing this as a political stunt and that it was simply an effort to make the audience happy. But Twitter users found the whole episode comedic in its own right.

As some pointed out, the Fox News hosts appeared to channel Trump throwing paper towels at Puerto Rican people recovering from Hurricane Maria by hurtling sandwiches into the “crowd” of people sitting five feet in front of them.

.@foxandfriends hosts are literally throwing Chick-fil-A sandwiches at their studio audience. Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/torGisgkDs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2019

There’s, like...three rows of people. Why are they throwing them — penni (@Pennijj) January 17, 2019

Maybe they ran out of paper towels — Chuck's World (@world_chuck) January 17, 2019

Some were simply confused:

And others couldn’t decide whether it was fitting or too low even for Fox News:

Two brands that delight in discrimination! https://t.co/fjIwadPlwX — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 17, 2019

Out of all the crappy stuff Fox does, feeding their studio audience Chick-fil-A ranks pretty low. https://t.co/7Fd38pdchC — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 17, 2019