'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy Owned On Camera: 'Are You New Here?'

“Fox & Friends” sent host Steve Doocy to Missouri to talk midterm elections on Wednesday morning, and he was met by a tough crowd.

As he was pouring coffee at a diner in Branson, Missouri, one woman told him she was “not happy” about the prospect of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) becoming the next speaker of the House.

Doocy asked the woman, identified only as Cheryl, why she felt that way. When she replied that she wasn’t a Pelosi fan, he said, “But maybe this is a chance for Democrats and Republicans to work together?”

Laughing, Cheryl responded, “Really? Is this Fox News? Are you new here?”

Damn, Doocy.

pic.twitter.com/ZXSXDmcddo — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 7, 2018

Earlier in the segment, Doocy was also cut to the quick by a diner patron who said, “I came here early because I thought Peter Doocy was coming.”