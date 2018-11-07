'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy Owned On Camera: 'Are You New Here?'

“Fox & Friends” sent host Steve Doocy to Missouri to talk midterm elections on Wednesday morning, and he was met by a tough crowd.
As he was pouring coffee at a diner in Branson, Missouri, one woman told him she was “not happy” about the prospect of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) becoming the next speaker of the House.
Doocy asked the woman, identified only as Cheryl, why she felt that way. When she replied that she wasn’t a Pelosi fan, he said, “But maybe this is a chance for Democrats and Republicans to work together?”
Laughing, Cheryl responded, “Really? Is this Fox News? Are you new here?”
Damn, Doocy.
Earlier in the segment, Doocy was also cut to the quick by a diner patron who said, “I came here early because I thought Peter Doocy was coming.”
Peter Doocy is Steve Doocy’s son and also appears on Fox News.