Fox Business on Sunday condemned remarks made by a guest on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” after he claimed migrants headed to the United States are being funded by Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros and the State Department.

Chris Farrell, director of research and investigation for conservative activist group Judicial Watch, peddled the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory during an appearance Thursday on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” The network aired the episode again Saturday, following the deadly mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight,’” Gary Schreier,

senior vice president of programming for Fox Business Network, said in a statement to HuffPost. “This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings.”

Straight out of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Just moments ago, Lou Dobbs guest Chris Farrell (head of Judicial Watch) says Caravan is being funded/directed by the "Soros-occupied State Department". pic.twitter.com/QBSong7uk1 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

In the episode, Farrell railed against Soros, one of several high-profile Democrats targeted in last week’s mail bomb attacks, and accused him of conspiring with State Department officials to fund a large migrant caravan making its way through Mexico toward the U.S.

“A lot of these folks also have affiliates who are getting money from the Soros-occupied State Department, and that is of great, great concern,” Farrell told a seemingly unfazed Dobbs. “If we’re going to start cutting money, start cutting money there.”