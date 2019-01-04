'Fox & Friends' Tells Viewers Now Is The Time To 'Buy A Gas Guzzler'

Gas is cheap! According to AAA, we rang in the new year with the lowest fuel prices since 2016 ― the national average stands at $2.25.

What to do with all those savings? Pour them right back into your shiny new gas-slurping land yacht like it’s 2004!

At least that’s what “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy told the approximately 1.6 million viewers of the nation’s most popular morning news program in a bonkers Friday morning segment alongside auto expert Lauren Fix.

“Buy a gas guzzler!” Doocy said excitedly, adding that “some of the hottest cars and SUVs of 2019 use a lot of gas.”

Fix then showed off four vehicles that get a paltry 16 MPG: the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Toyota Land Cruiser and Chevrolet Suburban. A fifth vehicle, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, will transport you just 14 miles on one gallon of precious fuel.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounts for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the country ― 28 percent ― due to the amount of fossil fuels burned by our cars, trucks and planes.