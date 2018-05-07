Along with President Donald Trump, the hosts at “Fox & Friends” issued their support Monday for Gina Haspel, the acting CIA director whom the president has nominated to officially take over the post.

Haspel’s controversial tenure at the CIA and involvement in the agency’s program that used torture techniques has prompted Democrats and Republicans to raise concerns about her nomination. In the fight against al Qaeda soon after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Haspel served as the head of a secret CIA site in Thailand where harsh interrogation tactics, including waterboarding, were used on “high-value detainees,” according to multiple reports.

Her Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, but Haspel reportedly offered to withdraw her name from consideration over the weekend before senior White House officials persuaded her to remain as Trump’s nominee.

Trump tweeted his support for Haspel and defended her record on Monday, and the president’s favorite morning show echoed his sentiment.

″Thirty-two-year career ... and I think she should double-down and say, ‘I’m proud of what I accomplished ― whether it was black sites’ enhanced interrogation ― and I dare anyone to sit in my shoes and accomplish as much as I’ve done,’” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade’s colleagues piled on.

“Just keep in mind, whatever she did when she was in power at that point, she was doing it as a directive and it was all within the law,” co-host Steve Doocy added.