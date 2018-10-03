'Fox & Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade Slams Trump's Christine Blasey Ford Comments

Referring to the locale of the alleged assault, he said, “Upstairs, downstairs, I don’t know. But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”

As Kilmeade questioned the tactical aspect of Trump’s remarks, several lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle criticized the substance of what he said.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called the president’s comments “just plain wrong,” while Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said, “To mock her last night like the president did, he’s dividing us into tribes and last night was the most basic tribe of all: men and women.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called the mockery “vile” and a “mark of disrespect and disregard.”

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) who pushed for the FBI investigation of the allegations against Kavanaugh, said, “There’s no time and no place for comments like that. And to discuss something this sensitive at a political rally, is just not right. I wish he hadn’t have done it. It’s kind of appalling.”

Collins and Flake are among the handful of swing votes in the Senate that will determine whether Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the high court.