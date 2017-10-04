'Fox & Friends' Extends Morning Broadcast To Five Hours

If you get up around 4 a.m. and have been fiending for some “Fox & Friends,” you’re in luck now.
Fox News Channel announced on Wednesday that it will expand its “Fox & Friends” franchise by adding an extra hour to the segment “Fox & Friends First.”
Starting Oct. 9, the show will run from 4 to 6 a.m. Eastern time and will be hosted by anchor Heather Childers for the first hour and anchors Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt for the second.
“Fox & Friends” will follow immediately afterward, with co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade.
President Donald Trump, a longtime admirer of “Fox & Friends,” has been tweeting about it for years.
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman suggested that Trump will be able to take advantage of the new schedule.
Fox News Channel previously announced it would also be adding an hour of programming at 11 p.m. called “Fox News @ Night” that will be hosted by anchor Shannon Bream.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story suggested that “Fox & Friends First” was a new show. It has been around since 2013.