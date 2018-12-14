‘Fox & Friends’ Calls Michael Cohen ‘Disloyal’ To His Former Client Donald Trump

Fox & Friends worries what Michael Cohen had taped, says Trump needs an "A Team" of lawyers given that Cohen might have corroborating evidence, and attacks Cohen for being disloyal to Trump. pic.twitter.com/9H9FaBT9bQ— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 14, 2018
After President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen appeared Friday on “Good Morning America” to explain his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller, the folks on “Fox & Friends” said he was being “disloyal” to the president.
On Friday morning’s “Fox & Friends,” hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade questioned how truthful Cohen could be now that he’s been found guilty of lying to Congress.
“You’re supposed to able to talk to your attorney about anything, and it’s not supposed to get out into the public,” Earhardt said. “And he was recording the conversations. Now he’s being disloyal to his client, and giving these interviews and talking about what he was confidentially discussing with his client.”
“Why is he taping everything?” Kilmeade jumped in. “If he can take a bullet for him one minute, why is he taping him for years?”
″You know what? Maybe he considered it his insurance policy,” Doocy added.
The hosts brought on lawyer and reporter Geraldo Rivera for his legal expertise, and Geraldo did not have kind words for Cohen, calling him a “serial manipulator,” “con man” and “self-serving rat.”
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for breaking campaign finance laws, tax evasion and lying to Congress. Cohen says Trump directed him to pay hush money to two women during the 2016 campaign to protect his bid for the presidency.