‘Fox & Friends’ Calls Michael Cohen ‘Disloyal’ To His Former Client Donald Trump

Fox & Friends worries what Michael Cohen had taped, says Trump needs an "A Team" of lawyers given that Cohen might have corroborating evidence, and attacks Cohen for being disloyal to Trump. pic.twitter.com/9H9FaBT9bQ

On Friday morning’s “Fox & Friends,” hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade questioned how truthful Cohen could be now that he’s been found guilty of lying to Congress.

“You’re supposed to able to talk to your attorney about anything, and it’s not supposed to get out into the public,” Earhardt said. “And he was recording the conversations. Now he’s being disloyal to his client, and giving these interviews and talking about what he was confidentially discussing with his client.”

“Why is he taping everything?” Kilmeade jumped in. “If he can take a bullet for him one minute, why is he taping him for years?”

″You know what? Maybe he considered it his insurance policy,” Doocy added.

The hosts brought on lawyer and reporter Geraldo Rivera for his legal expertise, and Geraldo did not have kind words for Cohen, calling him a “serial manipulator,” “con man” and “self-serving rat.”