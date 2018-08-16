‘Fox & Friends’ Host Recalls That Time The U.S. ‘Defeated Communist Japan’

Bonafide patriot woman and “Fox & Friends” middle-seat host Ainsley Earhardt made an oopsie during a Thursday morning rallying cry for America when she made reference to the never-existent “communist Japan.”

Earhardt had been reacting to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s claim that America “was never that great.” The governor on Wednesday had directed the criticism at President Donald Trump’s “Make American Great Again” campaign while he was at a bill signing in Manhattan.

Cuomo’s comment did not sit well with some politicians on both sides of the aisle, and certainly not with Earhardt.

“You know, we defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists. We ask our men and women to go overseas to fight for our country and sacrifice so much for our country so we can be the land of the free, the land of the brave,” the host said.

Ainsley Earhardt proudly remembers the time that the United States "defeated communist Japan," proving we are truly a Great country. pic.twitter.com/xFMHWtuQ8v — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 16, 2018

Without batting an eye, she continued, “We’re the most generous country in all of the world. Yes, we have our faults, but because of this country our world is definitely a better place. We are great.”

One such flaw may be Earhardt’s grasp of world history: Japan never embraced communism like its neighbors to the west in the 20th century. During World War II, it was a military dictatorship.