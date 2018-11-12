Fox News Airs Ad For Trumpy Bear And People On Twitter Aren't Sure It's Real

Viewers of Fox News were given the gift of learning about Trumpy Bear on Monday morning in a campy advertisement shilling a stuffed teddy bear resembling President Donald Trump.
A journalist at Vox tweeted about the commercial:
The ad for Trumpy Bear ― yes, it’s the actual name of the product ― features a bear with Trump’s signature comb-over, white cuffs, a collar and a red tie seated on a motorcycle, riding in a golf cart and even snuggled up in a chair.
Perhaps the most bizarre facet of the bear is that it has a secret pocket that reveals an American flag blanket.
Fox News’ senior vice president of eastern sales, Dom Rossi, said the commercial is a local ad and the network does “not do business with them nationally,” according to a Fox News spokesperson.
Trumpy Bear appears to have been around since at least mid-2017, with similar advertisements to the one that aired on Monday popping up all over YouTube. This latest resurgence, though, has brought people out of the woodwork to ask: Is this real?
Luckily, Snopes did everyone a service by fact-checking the bear’s existence and informing readers: “Trumpy Bear is real. The commercial is real, not a spoof (although some moments appear to have been written with tongue firmly in cheek). And the bear itself is a real product available for purchase.”
The reaction to the bear popping up again has been a treat in and of itself: