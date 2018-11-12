Fox News Airs Ad For Trumpy Bear And People On Twitter Aren't Sure It's Real

Viewers of Fox News were given the gift of learning about Trumpy Bear on Monday morning in a campy advertisement shilling a stuffed teddy bear resembling President Donald Trump.

A journalist at Vox tweeted about the commercial:

I can't believe this commercial that just ran on Fox News is for real pic.twitter.com/gGInt8BKhp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2018

The ad for Trumpy Bear ― yes, it’s the actual name of the product ― features a bear with Trump’s signature comb-over, white cuffs, a collar and a red tie seated on a motorcycle, riding in a golf cart and even snuggled up in a chair.

Perhaps the most bizarre facet of the bear is that it has a secret pocket that reveals an American flag blanket.

Fox News’ senior vice president of eastern sales, Dom Rossi, said the commercial is a local ad and the network does “not do business with them nationally,” according to a Fox News spokesperson.

Trumpy Bear appears to have been around since at least mid-2017, with similar advertisements to the one that aired on Monday popping up all over YouTube. This latest resurgence, though, has brought people out of the woodwork to ask: Is this real?

Luckily, Snopes did everyone a service by fact-checking the bear’s existence and informing readers: “Trumpy Bear is real. The commercial is real, not a spoof (although some moments appear to have been written with tongue firmly in cheek). And the bear itself is a real product available for purchase.”

The reaction to the bear popping up again has been a treat in and of itself:

Democracy dies in a trumpy Bear ad. https://t.co/nbl4eeKPR1 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2018

Trumpy Bear is the perfect stocking stuffer.



I bought the deluxe version that comes with payoff money to keep Barbie quiet. pic.twitter.com/1zV1ClqhCy — Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) November 12, 2018

Trumpy Bear is my new patronus. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) November 12, 2018

If this ran as an SNL digital short I wouldn’t know the difference — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 12, 2018

Just discovered "Trumpy Bear" and okay, that's enough Twitter for me for one day. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) November 12, 2018

TRUMPY BEAR: Step on it Chad, I got a hot date tonight with the star of THE CANS OF THE CAVE BEAR. Presidenting is so hard. pic.twitter.com/1EjsLdzyQc — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 12, 2018

Lol it comes with a certificate of authenticity https://t.co/H88QN8gpsC — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 12, 2018