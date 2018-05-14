Fox News Judicial Analyst Defends Timeline Of Mueller's Probe

During a Fox News segment on various calls for special counsel Robert Mueller to end his probe into Russian meddling during the 2016 U.S. election, Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano defended the length of the investigation, which hits the 1-year mark this week.

“Bob Mueller has no duty to tip his hand and show his cards until the end of his investigation, and he does have a duty to complete the investigation,” Napolitano, a former judge, told host Heather Childers on “America’s Newsroom.”

“It’s going to take a while until he gets all the evidence,” he added.

When Childers accused Mueller of expanding the scope of his investigation and therefore extending the timeline of the probe, Napolitano defended him.

“I don’t think he had any idea what he was going to stumble on,” Napolitano said, listing the charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and the investigation of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

“They can’t overlook these things,” he added of Mueller’s team.

Childers wrapped the segment up, but not before saying, “I know a lot of people disagree with you because they think this has gone on way too long.”