Fox News' Andrew Napolitano Slams Trump For Calling Kavanaugh Accusations 'A Hoax'

Andrew Napolitano, senior judicial analyst for Fox News, blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday for calling the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh “a hoax.”

Trump on Monday told reporters on the White House lawn that Kavanaugh had been “caught up in a hoax” orchestrated by the Democrats. Hours later, while addressing a convention of police chiefs, Trump called the controversy a “disgraceful situation, brought about by people that are evil.”

But Napolitano, during an appearance Tuesday on the president’s favorite TV network, condemned Trump’s aggressive, partisan rhetoric.

“I do not think the best thing that was said was ‘evil’ or ‘hoax,’ and I honestly wish that the president and his people would get past that,” Napolitano said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

He continued: “The Supreme Court does not have an army to enforce its rulings. Its rulings depend upon the intellectual legitimacy of the manner in which the rulings are given, from whom they are given. They really have some work to do to patch up the divisions that exist in the public mind. These divisions don’t exist in reality in the court.”

Fox's Andrew Napolitano suggests that Trump calling Dr. Ford's testimony a "hoax" and Democrats "evil" for opposing Kavanaugh may have damaged the "intellectual legitimacy" of the Supreme Court.

On Monday night, Trump apologized “on behalf of our nation” to Kavanaugh for “the pain and suffering” he had to endure in the weeks leading up to his highly controversial confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed to the highest court in the land on Saturday, 50-48, after a historically contentious confirmation battle following several sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.

Christine Blasey Ford had provided powerful testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, in which she alleged Kavanaugh had pinned her down, groped her and tried to remove her clothing during a small party in suburban Maryland when they were both in high school. She also offered the committee at least four sworn affidavits from people who say they could corroborate her claims.

Two other women ― Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick ― also came forward in recent weeks with sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh from the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied having sexually abused anyone.