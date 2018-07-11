Fox News Politics Editor: Trump Will 'Defecate All Over Everything' In Europe

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt had a colorful way of describing President Donald Trump’s trip to Europe this week.
Stirewalt told anchor Shannon Bream that Republicans in the U.S. Senate “will not stop Donald Trump from undermining NATO” nor will they be able to prevent the president “from realigning U.S. foreign policy to be more favorable towards Russia.”
“He is going to do it,” Stirewalt predicted.
In comments posted on Mediaite, he said:
“And the Republicans who say, ‘Well, we have a broad foreign policy apparatus and we forced him to impose these sanctions, and we forced him to do these things.’ He’s going to fly into Brussels like a seagull. He is going to defecate all over everything, squawk and fly away is what he’s going to do in Brussels. And the Europeans are going to continue to say to each other, ‘We don’t have a reliable partner in the U.S. government right now.’”
He also said Trump will succeed in realigning U.S. policy away from Europe and toward Russia. The only question is whether it’s temporary or lasting.
See the full discussion above. The comments about Europe begin at 26:30.