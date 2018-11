“The Daily Show” ridiculed Fox News’ fearmongering on the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico with a spoof scary movie trailer.

For Halloween on Wednesday, Trevor Noah’s team spliced together numerous Fox clips of hosts and guests on the conservative network dubbing the refugees heading toward the U.S. border as “an invasion.”

But don’t have nightmares. It dials down the hyperbole with a soothing ending.

Check out the clip here: