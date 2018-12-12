President Donald Trump’s favorite channel may be Fox News, but not everyone there appears to be totally clear on the commander-in-chief’s name.
During Laura Ingraham’s Tuesday night broadcast, she listed several runners-up for Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year, eventually arriving at “David Trump.”
Stumbling in her script, Ingraham immediately took note of the error.
“It says David Trump on my sheet, but I assume they mean Donald Trump,” she said.
The Wrap’s Jon Levine caught the blunder and posted the video clip on Twitter.
“It’s real folks,” he wrote.