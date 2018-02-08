Fox News Exec Wants Team USA To Stop Celebrating Being ‘Darker, Gayer, Different’

Fox News’ Olympics coverage has started, and it’s already a doozy.

John Moody, the network’s executive editor and executive vice president, published an op-ed Wednesday lamenting Team USA celebrating its diversity.

“Unless it’s changed overnight, the motto of the Olympics, since 1894, has been ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger,‘” Moody wrote on foxnews.com hours before official competition would begin at the Winter Games. “It appears the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change that to ‘Darker, Gayer, Different.’ If your goal is to win medals, that won’t work.”

While the team is still overwhelmingly white and far less diverse than its 2016 summer team, the U.S. Olympic Committee told The Washington Post on Sunday that the winter team includes more African-American and Asian-American athletes than in previous years. The team also includes two openly gay athletes, including figure skater Adam Rippon, who has already called out Vice President Mike Pence for leading the U.S. delegation while publicly opposing LGBTQ policies.

Moody railed against USOC for highlighting that it’s bringing the most diverse team ever to the Winter Olympics, writing that it raises an “uncomfortable” question.

“No sport that we are aware of awards points ― or medals ― for skin color or sexual orientation,” he wrote. “So, while uncomfortable, the question probably needs to be asked: were our Olympians selected because they’re the best at what they do, or because they’re the best publicity for our current obsession with having one each from Column A, B and C?”

U.S. athletes competing in Pyongchang are already setting records, making history and breaking barriers ― and celebrating those milestones do not take away from their eventual and inevitable bronze, silver and gold medals.

Folks on Twitter were swift to call out the absurdity and anti-diversity stance of Moody’s column. Check out some of the responses below.

This is the dumbest thing I've read in ages, and these are the dumbest ages: In Olympics, let's focus on the winner of the race -- not the race of the winner https://t.co/jj0kIiEr21 #FoxNews — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) February 8, 2018

Fox News executive John Moody can't cheer on the U.S. Olympic Committee on taking its most diverse team ever to a Winter Gameshttps://t.co/ury6Pq2uXp — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) February 8, 2018

disgraceful article on the part of Fox, implying that affirmative action played a role in team selection. All NGOs only send their best. The increased diversity is likely a reflection of *finally* allowing more opportunities for minorities in sport in schools and club teams. — Jennifer Sage🚴🏻‍♀️😺🍷⛷ (@vivavelo) February 8, 2018

The https://t.co/WEhQtAzcd1 executive editor said this. In print. Can't say he was taken out of context. And 40 percent of the country is going to say, "Right on," Sickening. https://t.co/gBHjDbSMSe — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) February 9, 2018

darker, gayer, different is a tagline that ups my desire to watch something by like, 300% — mark mcbride (@mccv) February 9, 2018

This is one of the most disgusting things I ever have read. Fox News executive editor: US Olympic motto should be ‘Darker, Gayer, Different’ https://t.co/gIKV7mGqre — Philip Hersh (@olyphil) February 8, 2018

"Darker, Gayer, Different" is the Fifty Shades spinoff we all need — Courtney Wang (@CKWang) February 9, 2018