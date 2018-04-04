Fox News Melts Down After Hillary Clinton Mocks Them For 'Trying To Impeach Me'

Hillary Clinton called out President Donald Trump and Fox News over their obsession with her nearly a year and a half after the election.

“When he can’t think of anything to say, Trump starts chanting it and you sit there and you think, ‘Does he think I was elected?’” she said Tuesday. “I said something publicly a few months ago, Fox News is always trying to impeach me, so someone needs to tell them that it doesn’t apply to a private citizen.”

Clinton was speaking at a Wing workspace panel discussion in New York, where she took on a wide range of issues, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and the tone of today’s politics.

“I would hope that we can change the political culture,” she said. “Because I don’t want anybody going through that. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care how much I agree or disagree with you. To be lied about persistently, to be vilified is very harmful.”

But it was her comments about Trump and Fox News that quickly became even more fodder for the network.

“Fox & Friends First” slammed her early Wednesday.

“HILLARY AT IT AGAIN,” read a message on the show’s Twitter feed. “The failed presidential nominee going on yet another post-election rant against President Trump, Putin, & Fox News.”

The show also hit back at her on the air.

“Well it’s been 512 days since Hillary Clinton was historically defeated by President Trump, yet she is still speaking her mind about how she believes America got it all wrong, of course,” snarked co-host Jackie Ibanez on the air.

Later in the morning, “Fox & Friends” also took on Clinton, wondering if her comments would hurt Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Sean Hannity’s website posted a summary of her comments in the afternoon under the headline “HILLARY UNHINGED: Clinton Says FOX NEWS is Trying to ‘IMPEACH’ Her.”

And by evening, “The Five” was still fixated.

“I don’t even know what to say about her anymore. I really don’t,” Jesse Watters said, according to Mediaite. “We’ve run out of things to say about her.”

Maybe they haven’t.