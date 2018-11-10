Fox News anchor Ed Henry responded to Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday, addressing her criticism that he’d made fun of her financial situation Friday on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom.”

Ocasio-Cortez admitted in a New York Times profile that she can’t afford to move to Washington, D.C., before her new congressional salary kicks in.

Henry said that the New Yorker is often seen doing photo shoots in “multi-thousand-dollar outfits, which could pay a month’s rent in D.C.” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Henry via twitter, saying that she “never purchased pricey clothes.”

1. @FoxNews, why can’t any of your anchors say my name correctly? It’s been 5 months.



2. It is bizarre to see 1%-salaried anchors laugh at the US housing crisis.



3. Never purchased pricey clothes + always told my story. But repeating lies until they are believed is your thing. https://t.co/Py5aXFi3Z4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 9, 2018

“Look, I get it,” Henry responded during “Fox & Friends” on Saturday morning. “I live in Washington. It’s very expensive. ... Members of Congress make $174,000 a year. That’s a lot more than people around the country.”

Henry said he does believe there is a housing crisis in America and invited Ocasio-Cortez to come on the network and discuss the issue.

“Let’s talk about that issue,” Henry said. “You are a congresswoman now, or are going to be very soon. Come on Fox.”