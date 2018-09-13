Fox News Hosts Blast Trump For 'Distasteful' Remarks On Puerto Rico

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths,” Trump tweeted, referring to his only visit to Puerto Rico after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Outnumbered” co-host Harris Faulkner said Trump’s claims on Twitter “cheapens us as a country.”

Frequent contributor Katie Pavlich argued the president’s comments about Puerto Rico as Hurricane Florence nears the U.S. served as a “distraction” and prevents the country from learning from mistakes made during Maria to better prepare.

Leslie Marshall said on the show that Trump should have kept politics out of his disaster remarks.

“You can never ― left or right, no matter what office you’re in ― try and turn disaster into political victory,” said Marshall.

“One of the things people are looking at ― which they don’t want to see in the president ― is the self-accolades.”

You can watch the entire Fox News segment above, and here.