Fox News To File Amicus Brief In Support Of CNN's Jim Acosta Lawsuit

White House officials have shifted their story about the rationale for revoking Acosta’s “hard pass,” which grants him access as a member of the White House press pool.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders initially tweeted an apparently doctored video promoted by the right-wing conspiracy website Infowars, purporting to show Acosta placing his hands on the White House intern who was trying to take away the microphone he was using during the press conference.

In responding to the lawsuit on Tuesday, she accused Acosta of being rude to other reporters and said he and the network were “grandstanding.”