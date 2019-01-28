Fox News anchor Julie Banderas on Monday lashed out at President Donald Trump after he attacked her colleagues on Twitter a day earlier.

Trump, who regularly bashes media outlets such as CNN and NBC, took aim at two new targets in a tweet Sunday night: Fox News’ John Roberts and Gillian Turner. It was a rare moment of criticism from the president toward his favorite cable news network.

“Never thought I’d say this but I think [Roberts] and [Turner] @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!” the president tweeted.

Banderas, who frequently appears on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” slammed Trump in a series of tweets Monday, lambasting him for “bullying” and “insulting” her fellow journalists.

“This is NOT right,” she tweeted. “They don’t deserve this. No reporter does. They are doing their jobs and reporting the facts.”

She added: “Our jobs are not meant to please others. But the office of the @POTUS ought not to be the one lashing out. That’s not how this country works. That’s not how Freedom of the Press works. ... Bullying journalists is not Presidential. Period.”

@realDonaldTrump This is NOT right. I stand by my colleagues @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner They don’t deserve this. No reporter does. They are doing their jobs and reporting the facts. They are not opinion journalists and deserve the respect from the @WhiteHouse they cover. https://t.co/ftRPauopjC — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) January 28, 2019

We can and do stand plenty of criticism every day which is fine coming from everyday viewers. Our jobs are not meant to please others. But the office of the @POTUS ought not to be the one lashing out. That’s not how this country works. That’s not how Freedom of the Press works. https://t.co/buakHRRwPO — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) January 28, 2019

By going on Twitter and insulting two of our journalists @realDonaldTrump is putting a target on their backs. In turn his followers will then attack @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner in support on Twitter. Bullying journalists is not Presidential. Period. https://t.co/xayShIojYj — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) January 28, 2019

I have always stood up for journalists no matter what network they work for. We all should support each other. https://t.co/ABE6UL7XRG — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) January 28, 2019

Neither Fox News nor the White House immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Trump routinely tears into reporters and tries to undermine the free press by accusing the “fake news” media of acting as the “enemy of the people.” In November, the White House was forced to restore press credentials for CNN’s Jim Acosta after it stripped him of his pass following a heated exchange with Trump during a press conference.

The president tweeted earlier this month that he had told White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with press briefings, claiming without evidence that reporters often cover her “rudely” and “inaccurately.”