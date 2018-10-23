Fox News Mistakenly Shows Sen. Kamala Harris In Alert About Shooting Suspect, Apologizes

Fox News messed up majorly during a Tuesday morning broadcast, showing images of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during an alert about a shooting suspect and registered sex offender at the University of Utah.
The network later aired a correction and an apology.
The initial report concerned a student shot dead outside a dorm at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. As host Jillian Mele mentioned the suspect ― Melvin Rowland, a registered sex offender believed to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend ― images of Harris appeared on screen instead.
About 45 minutes later, Fox News corrected its error and aired the alert again, this time with an image of Rowland.
“Now in an earlier version of this story, we showed you the wrong video,” Mele said. “We showed you pictures of Senator Kamala Harris instead of Melvin Rowland’s mug shot. We apologize for that error.”
The error did not go unnoticed on social media: