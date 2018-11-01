Fox News host Martha MacCallum condemned President Donald Trump’s hostile rhetoric toward the media during an interview with Politico that was released Wednesday.

MacCallum, a 14-year veteran of the president’s favorite cable news network, said Trump labeling the press the “enemy of the people” is “disturbing” and a “mistake.”

“I take it personally. I think we all do,” MacCallum told Politico’s “Women Rule” podcast earlier this fall.

The host of Fox News’ prime-time show “The Story with Martha MacCallum” noted there have been “mistakes made on all sides of the equation,” but said Trump’s “fake news” generalizations were “unfair.”

“I think that often the media doesn’t cut him a break,” she told Politico. “On the other hand, when he points at the press in the back of the room and calls them ‘the enemy of the people’ that is wrong, and it exacerbates the situation, and I think it inflames the media towards him. ... It puts all of us in a bad place.”

Trump has adopted a notoriously aggressive stance toward the media, regularly bashing the press as “dangerous” and “sick.” He has also singled out specific journalists, including The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and CNN’s Jim Acosta, in his rants against the press.

And just days after CNN was sent a pipe bomb last week, Trump called the so-called “fake news media” as the “true enemy of the people.”

MacCallum told Politico that the president has never called her out personally.

“He has said to me, ‘Sometimes you’re nice to me, sometimes you’re not,’ which I take as a compliment because that’s exactly the role that I see myself in,” MacCallum said. “I do like to make sure that I’m being as objective as possible in covering him.”