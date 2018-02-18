Immediately After Interviewing Parkland Students, Fox News Invites Criticism Of Them

Minutes after interviewing a group of Parkland, Florida, students organizing marches in response to the mass shooting at their school, “Fox News Sunday” put conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh on the air to dismiss their plans and condemn them for trying to advance a “political agenda.”

“Marches aren’t going to solve it,” Limbaugh told Chris Wallace, the program’s host, after a segment featuring student survivors of last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and school faculty members.

“Chris, the next shooter is out there. The next shooter probably has the gun that he’s going to use. … How is anything that we’re talking about going to stop that?” he asked of the planned demonstration.

Limbaugh then proposed guns be allowed in schools.

“The solution to me ― and I know this is going to cause all kinds of angst ― but the solution is we need concealed carry (of weapons) in the schools,” he said.

Conservative Radio Talk Show Host Rush Limbaugh tells Chris: “we need concealed carry in these schools.” Watch the full interview at 2P/10P on Fox News Channel. pic.twitter.com/nYSBZLetjM — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 18, 2018

The students Wallace interviewed announced their plans to march for more sensible gun laws next month.

“The ‘March For Our Lives’ is going to be in every major city and we are organizing it so students everywhere can beg for our lives,” Cameron Kasky said in the emotionally charged segment. “Because at the end of the day, this isn’t about the red and blue, the GOP and the Democrats, this is about adults and kids.”

He added that lawmakers who accept money from the National Rifle Association are wearing a “badge of shame.”

Limbaugh dismissed that thinking.

“These students think they’re taking politics out of this,” he said. “The minute they bash the NRA, it’s politics. … This is an event that advances a political agenda for the American left and the Democrat Party. Bash the NRA.”

Fox News’ decision to invite Limbaugh on after featuring the students was in poor taste, other media figures tweeted.

Fox News Sunday: We'll host Parkland survivors to talk about their march to prevent gun violence.



Also Fox News Sunday: Let's also host Rush Limbaugh so he can mock the students' plan to march and question their sincerity about trying to solve the problemhttps://t.co/2hbabsUZp9 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 18, 2018