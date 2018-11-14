Sean Hannity Rants Against 'Far-Left, Grandstanding' Jim Acosta

Fox News host Sean Hannity continued his attack on Jim Acosta Tuesday evening, referring to the CNN reporter as a “far-left, grandstanding, sycophant left-winger.”

Hannity, who was slammed just last week for campaigning alongside President Donald Trump at a rally in Missouri, spent eight minutes accusing Acosta of not being a “fair, balanced, independent journalist.”

CNN sued the Trump administration on Tuesday after the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials following a fiery exchange with the president during a news conference.

Check out Hannity’s comments here:

Hannity attacked Acosta last week as well, claiming the CNN reporter was “a disservice to real journalists in the press corps.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association disagrees with Hannity’s assessment. On Tuesday, the organization announced that it “strongly supports CNN’s goal of seeing their correspondent regain a U.S. Secret Service security credential that the White House should not have been taken away in the first place.”

Last summer, Acosta posted a comment on Twitter to explain just how he views Hannity.