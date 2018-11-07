MEDIA
11/07/2018 03:46 am ET

Sean Hannity Hypes Donald Trump Again, Says Democrats Winning House 'Is Meaningless'

The Fox News host, who had campaigned on stage with Trump, called midterm elections a "great night."
By Lee Moran

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who drew widespread criticism when he campaigned on stage with President Donald Trump on Monday, was keen to play down projections that Democrats would flip the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Hannity tweeted late Tuesday that the election results had been “a massive win” for Trump and the Republicans whom the president had campaigned for.

Democrats seizing control of the House was “meaningless,” he added.

Hannity also blasted “most in the media” for being “absolutely clueless,” echoing his “fake news” media rant when he was on stage with Trump in Missouri.

