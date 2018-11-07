Fox News host Sean Hannity, who drew widespread criticism when he campaigned on stage with President Donald Trump on Monday, was keen to play down projections that Democrats would flip the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Hannity tweeted late Tuesday that the election results had been “a massive win” for Trump and the Republicans whom the president had campaigned for.
Democrats seizing control of the House was “meaningless,” he added.
Hannity also blasted “most in the media” for being “absolutely clueless,” echoing his “fake news” media rant when he was on stage with Trump in Missouri.