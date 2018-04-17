Fox News: Sean Hannity Has 'Our Full Support' Following Michael Cohen Reveal

Fox News is standing by Sean Hannity after it was revealed Monday that he was once represented by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Cohen’s own counsel identified Hannity as one of Cohen’s clients during a court hearing Monday, after a judge rejected his request to withhold Hannity’s name.

“While FOX News was unaware of Sean Hannity’s informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support,” a spokeswoman for Fox News told HuffPost in a statement Tuesday.

Cohen was in court Monday to request that a federal judge limit prosecutors’ access to documents seized during an FBI raid on the lawyer’s office and residence last week. The motion was denied.

Hannity, an avid Trump supporter, has come under fire over the court revelation. He’d been covering Cohen on his Fox News show in recent weeks, but failed to disclose his relationship with the lawyer. He has bashed the FBI for raiding Cohen’s office as part of a criminal investigation into the lawyer’s financial dealings.

Hannity has denied having been represented by Cohen, but said he believes his conversations with the lawyer are still protected by attorney-client privilege.