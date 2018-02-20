Fox News Is Launching An 'Over-The-Top' Opinion Streaming Service

Conservative cable network Fox News is launching a paid streaming service it’s billing as “an exclusive Over-the-Top (OTT) opinion platform” called Fox Nation, the outlet announced Tuesday.

The platform, which is scheduled for a late 2018 debut, will cater to Fox News “superfans,” the network’s senior vice president of development and production said in a statement. Content exclusive to the streaming service will focus on hosts’ opinions and give viewers a chance to interact in some way with big network personalities. They will also be given access to “exclusive events,” but the network released few details about how the service will work.

The cost of Fox Nation will be announced at a later date, the network said. Viewers will not need a cable subscription to access it.

The announcement comes days after the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, announced quarterly profits that beat Wall Street estimates. The earnings were helped in part by increases in the fees it collects from cable and satellite distributors.