Watch Fox News Personalities Slam Obama And Praise Trump Over The Same Thing

Fox News personalities have been largely praising President Donald Trump over his plans to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un . Some on the conservative network even said he should get a Nobel Peace Prize if he makes a deal.

But during the 2008 presidential campaign, when then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama said he was willing to meet “not just with our friends, but with our enemies,” many on Fox News ― including some of those same personalities ― slammed him for it.