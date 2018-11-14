Fox News' Tucker Carlson Stuns Himself By Agreeing With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted Tuesday, in a rare moment of non-partisanship, that he actually agreed on something with Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Carlson said it was “hard to argue with” the progressive newcomer’s criticism of e-commerce giant Amazon, which has received $2 billion in tax incentives in exchange for locating its two new headquarters in Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia.
Ocasio-Cortez, who won her race for a U.S. House seat in New York’s 14th District at last week’s midterm elections, railed against Amazon’s announcement in a series of tweets:
“Hate to admit it but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a very good point,” Carlson responded on his show.
“That’s the only time I’ve ever agreed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it’s hard to argue with the internal logic of her point. The richest man in the world just got $2 billion in taxpayer subsidies? How does that work?” he added.