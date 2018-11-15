Fox News host Tucker Carlson ranted about rival news network CNN on Wednesday night, calling it one of the “greatest enemies” of free speech.

CNN’s First Amendment lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration for revoking reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials was hypocritical, Carlson said, pointing to the network’s investigation into conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his website Infowars that led to it being banned on almost “every major tech platform.”

“Call CNN what you will, but don’t pretend they are defenders of the First Amendment,” Carlson said. “They are not. We’re always for free speech, especially speech that’s offensive.”

Fox News President Jay Wallace, meanwhile, said the conservative network was backing CNN in the lawsuit seeking the return of Acosta’s White House access.