Tucker Carlson Guest Calls Ralph Northam Controversy ‘A Kind Of Minstrel Show’

A guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show likened the controversy surrounding Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist yearbook photo to “a kind of minstrel show.”

On Monday, Mark Steyn claimed the media was “sort of putting on a show about being concerned about black people” when it should be focusing on the Democratic governor’s support of the loosening of abortion restrictions in his home state ― which some conservatives have erroneously suggested was an endorsement to kill babies.

Steyn, who has previously defended white supremacists over undocumented immigrants, touted statistics about high abortion rates among black women ― which he said was “much more relevant” than the scandal engulfing Northam, for which he is refusing to resign.