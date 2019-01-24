An eerie Fox News video of Donald Trump talking about an “economic crash” and riots as a route back to when America was “great” has resurfaced as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues to fray services.

Trump’s call-in on a 2014 “Fox & Friends” episode, which was posted Thursday by Raw Story, appears to reveal his willingness to tolerate almost any disaster to get what he wants.

His return-to-greatness vision came as he and the Fox panel blasted Obamacare as a freebie for those who “don’t want to work.” Obamacare isn’t free, and recipients pay premiums.

“You know what solves it?” Trump asked, referring to Obamacare. “When the economy crashes, when the country goes to total hell and everything is a disaster — then you’ll have riots to go back to where we used to be when we were great.”

Trump told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in December: “I’ll be proud to shut down the government for border security.” He subsequently refused to sign a federal spending bill unless he was allocated $5.7 billion to begin work on his border wall. On Thursday, a joint statement from unions representing pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers said the risk to air safety of the partial government shutdown was incalculable” and “unprecedented.”