Foxtrot & the Unbearable Weight of Being Human

Maoz’s direction in the gripping triptych that is Foxtrot reminded me a bit of Jean-Pierre Jeunet; surreal, almost gaudy, with swooping camera shots, tilted sets and a random, emblematic camel. And that’s just at the checkpoint. The twist in the third act is what gutted me, and by the silence in the theater, most others as well. The audience clapped, tentatively, in a scattered kind of way before Maoz arrived on stage to answer questions. What had inspired him to make the film? Did he see himself as any particular character in the film?

You’d think I’d be glued to Maoz’s every word but after the film, I felt there was a stone where my stomach used to be. I needed some air. It was all too much on the heels of just having returned from a week in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Too much for having stood in Srebrenica in numb disbelief. Too much after the bombing in Mogadishu and the nightmare that is Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein and #metoo.

Outside, I sat on a bench on busy Dizengoff Street at the heart of Tel Aviv and watched the bats swoop in the autumn evening. Which is when I noticed that I was sitting right next to the small, sober memorial marking the spot where, on March 4, 1996, thirteen Israelis were killed by a Hamas inspired suicide bomber. We have a lot of those kinds of markers in Israel. A friend of mine was about three blocks away at the time and she remembers the muffled BOOM and the way the air around her rippled with the shock wave.

Though it is late at night, Tel Aviv bustles. It’s the city on the Mediterranean that never sleeps. Nobody notices me sitting on the bench by the memorial marker, lost in thought. Inside, the QA with Maoz was still underway and briefly, I regretted not staying for it. Futility. That was the feeling that I hadn’t been able to name. That was the feeling in the pit of my stomach. As I relaxed into the seductive feeling of utterly giving up, I imagined that symbolic walk out into the woods and to lie down in the snow. Just for a little while.

A nut from the tree looming above the bench where I sat fell and hit my head - hard.

Then I think of something E.M. Forster wrote, in Howard’s End -

Only connect the prose and the passion, and both will be exalted, and human love will be seen at its height.

It may not be what we expect or want, but the fact is that life is happening, every minute of every day, from generation to generation, from war to more war to one step forward and two steps back to that lovely Muslim woman I met in Sarajevo, who bought me sweet rolls. From its depths to its heights, we are here to experience it all. Otherwise, what’s the point? Only connect.