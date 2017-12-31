Franca Sozzani: Vogue Italia’s Bridge Between Art and “Civil and Social Commitment”

Being incredibly strong, confident, even enigmatic, Franca Sozzani confronted her role as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Italia with gusto, believing in her ability to turn Vogue Italia from another magazine under Conde Nast into the worlds leading fashion magazine.

As noted by Sozzani in the documentary on her life “Franca: Chaos and Creation”, directed by her son Francesco Carrozzini, Vogue Italia faced barriers to a global audience because it is written in Italian. Sozzani surpassed the language barrier by using a universal language-photography. In the documentary, Bruce Weber discusses Franca Sozzani’s trust in photographers and their vision that he had never experienced before, a trust that inclined top photographers such as Steven Meisel, Paulo Reversi, Peter Lindberg, and himself to recurrently shoot for Vogue Italia.

Sozzani’s eye for photography catapulted Vogue Italia to fame and many times scandal as she produced covers and shoots that went beyond the “latest styles” and reflected the political and cultural issues of the times. As stated in the New York Times, “Italian Vogue has gained a reputation for being more about art and ideas than commerce”.

Vogue Italia’s July 2008 “All Black Issue” cover. Shot by Steven Meisel.

From Vogue Italia’s July 2008 “All Black Issue”, to the August 2010 issue on the BP oil spill, Franca Sozzani used Vogue Italia as more than a mode to display fashion. She turned Vogue Italia into an art form, and like art, sometimes it drew awe, shock, praise, repulsion, and scandal. Vogue Italia under Franca Sozzani’s leadership made us feel and think deeply, as art can.

Vogue Italia August 2010 Issue “Water and Oil” . Shot by Steven Meisel.

This year the inaugural Franca Sozzani award, honoring her daring and bold spirit, was given to Julianne Moore at the Venice Film Festival because, as stated by the awards board, “with the same strength and determination of Franca Sozzani, she combined the excellence in art with a strong civil and social commitment”.

The connection between art and “civil and social commitment” is always important, especially now with a political and social climate that continues to silence marginalized peoples and stray further from the values and potential of our nation. In “Franca: Chaos and Creation”, Franca discusses the mindset which allowed her to confront these issues, stating, “You need to be light in life…lightness for me is when being profound allows you to fly high”. Sozzani boldly confronted the social issues of the time because she did not see problems as too big or controversial, but with her confidence and lightness challenged the status quo, as she did when having an all Black female issue, the BP oil spill issue, “Makeover Madness” issue, or the issue on domestic violence. As Sozzani states, “Fashion isn’t really about clothes—it’s about life”, and that is what she made Vogue Italia about.