France Isn’t The Bastion Of Women’s Rights It Claims To Be.

It is summer in Villejuif, on the southern outskirts of Paris, and a heat wave englobes the city. I am wearing shorts. As I climb up the stairs out of the métro station, a man standing at the foot of the entrance. A gut feeling hits me in the stomach and tells me he is going to say something. I recognize this feeling instantly: every time, it turns into an action.

In France, almost every harassment story I have heard starts with an interpellation: “mademoiselle!” Right off the bat, you are identified: you are a woman, and you are available.

“Do you have a little minute?” The cat-caller needs to be given immediate attention and responded to, or I will be called a bitch. For a split second, I want to respond that no, I don’t, not even a big minute, and barking at me like I am a succulent piece of meat is no way to establish a sustainable social connection with someone.

“Sorry, I’m in a rush,” I say. “Have a good day though.” No need to be hostile. I have lost the habit of flipping off my cat-callers, middle finger in the air, high and proud; it only made them laugh harder. It is summer and I am working on being less distrusting of strangers. I turn up the volume of my headphones and calmly walk up the remaining steps. I don’t need to turn around to know that he is cussing me out.

This is my first time in Paris for longer than a few days of intensive sightseeing with relatives. I have spent the first 17 years of my life in the south of France. Montpellier, then Avignon, now Marseille. The last three, I have spent in another hot-blooded cat-calling den, New York City.

In many ways, American culture has opened my eyes about the myriad of loopholes and failures of French politics and society. Maintaining that France is a deeply racist country with much to learn from critical race theorists like James Baldwin or Audre Lorde has cost me accusations of being dangerously “Americanized,” or a “unpatriotic.” To my mind, there is nothing quite as truly patriotic as to unconditionally cherish aspects of your country as much as you despise and aspire to change others.

Much of France’s exceptionalist national identity is articulated around the belief that it is at the historical and global peak of feminism; a champion of democratic causes, the greatest defender of civil liberties. But just like it will never admit to its law enforcement being racist, French society will never admit to being profoundly rooted in pervasive casual misogyny.

France's version of the #MeToo social media campaign and number one hashtag trending since Monday, #BalanceTonPorc, or “call out your pig,” elicited an avalanche of testimonies that could lead to actual policy change.

In her address to the National Assembly on Oct. 10, Women’s Rights Minister Marlène Schiappa announced a new law effective next year, stressing that there is no legal definition of street harassment within French law. Schiappa zeroed in on harassment in the workplace and rape, to impose fines on harassers and propose harsher legislation for sexual abuse of minors. A controversial figure, the minister was recently under fire after saying she does not consider whistling a form of street harassment.

Her proposal should be viewed within the context of a controversy earlier this year, when Schiappa visited the La Chapelle-Pajol neighborhood in Northern Paris, intent on demonstrating first-hand that women are free to walk around at night without fear of harassment. In a tweet she later deleted, Schiappa declared that “the laws of the Republic protect women, apply at all hours and in any place.” Her bizarre initiative provoked uproar, accusing Schiappa of discrediting women’s everyday struggles with harassment.

Elle pensait faire un coup en tweetant sa visite nocturne à La Chapelle-Pajol. Marlène Schiappa a surtout fait n'imp https://t.co/vgXSuSEGZq pic.twitter.com/48RCn1Yl8Z — Le Lab (@leLab_E1) June 13, 2017

France is no stranger to powerful executives getting away with rape. Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s 2011 assault of New York hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo prompted his resignation as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). DSK, as he is known by the French, was deemed a serious presidential contender in the 2012 election.

The lawsuit was reportedly settled for $1.5 million and DSK was cleared grounds of inconclusive evidence. In 2015, he was tried again for alleged involvement in a prostitution ring and found not guilty. Charges were dropped in part because prosecutors used Diallo’s story about being gang raped in Guinea, which she detailed in her asylum application but sensationalized in the media, against her. Once again, a woman was called a liar and a rape testimony, a fabrication.

On some of France’s most popular TV shows, women are frequently objectified. Last November, a woman was sexually assaulted on live television, when a presenter kissed her breast after she repeatedly told him “no.” The talk show, Touche pas à mon poste, is watched by over a million people four times a week and hosted by Cyril Hanouna, a disputed comedian notorious for a count of 42 sexist and homophobic jokes as of late 2016, according to France’s Association of LGBT Journalists (AJL).

Measuring the scope of femicide

In France, women do not die because they are beaten; they die because they are women. They do not succumb to beatings; they are killed, and the distinction matters.

This should come as no surprise; femicide in France is nothing new. 123 women were killed by their domestic partners last year. On average, one woman is killed by her partner every 3 days, with the highest rates clustered around holiday seasons. Women are strangled, beaten to death, shot, stabbed with a kitchen knife, battered with an iron or a baseball bat.

France’s most publicized femicide case—or the most imprinted upon national memory, at least—is perhaps the murder of actress Marie Trintignant in 2003. Trintignant died in her hospital room shortly after having received 19 blows to the body by husband and rock musician Bertrand Cantat, who later cited issues of jealousy and animus coming from Trintignant. Cantat was released from prison in 2007, having served half of an eight-year sentence.

The famed singer appeared on the cover of the Oct. 11 issue of music magazine Les Inrockuptibles, promoting his new album. Women-driven publication Elle responded with a vehement editorial titled “In The Name of Marie,” accusing Les Inrocks of romanticizing Trintignant’s murder, after which Cantat self-righteously claimed that living for him had become “unbearable.”

Cantat en son nom: demain dans les Inrocks https://t.co/HbDhuCquJL pic.twitter.com/aU0xyAuzUR — les inrocks (@lesinrocks) October 10, 2017

Manslaughter in France is often the exception, accounting for less than 10% of deaths in domestic partnerships. In a majority of cases, murders are premeditated. This is to say, women do not accidentally “fall” under the “blows” of their partners. This is to say, when women are killed by partner, there is intent to kill them.

An overwhelming majority (85%) of victims of domestic violence are women, and in half of the cases where the woman committed the murder, she had suffered abuse from him sometimes for years prior, such as in the case of Jacqueline Sauvage, pardoned in 2016. In many cases, the women were killed because their partner could not handle their breakup or a refusal to have sex. Either way, the phrase “no” constitutes motive for the brutish ending of a life.

"Au nom de Marie" : notre édito pour toutes les femmes victimes de la violence des hommes https://t.co/viVwOvdrJC pic.twitter.com/mx4cgChjSX — ELLE (@ELLEfrance) October 17, 2017

France waited until 2005 for the Ministry of the Interior to release the first official count of “violent deaths within couples.” What we are witnessing is not a normalization of a phenomenon that is abnormal, but rather of one that is awfully close to normalcy. Within the unspoken, chauvinist rules of French society, murdering a woman is normal, and that is precisely what we need to address.

So why don’t we believe survivors of rape, when statistics unequivocally show that violence against women is so common?

France is outstandingly good at parading justice in other countries; and much less at applying it on its own land. The historical moment we are in seems to be one of severe blowback, against not just centuries of women’s subjugation, but also against our default response to rape: constantly doubting and placating women, telling them to be more careful, and rarely taking them seriously. After all, as poet Morgan Parker would perhaps put it, what to a woman is dissent? What to a woman is voice?

What about a woman is so frightening?

If anything is to come out of the #BalanceTonPorc and #MeToo digital movements, they should make us realize that sexual assault isn’t really about women. It is about men not just refusing to recognize their wrongdoings, but being incapable of identifying some of their behaviors as harassment or assault. Men often do not recognize themselves in these behaviors because they have grown up, just like I have, surrounded by misogyny.

What is perhaps most disturbing, is the absence of a woman's privacy in public spaces. A woman can be approached by anyone, because she belongs to anyone. If, like many things for a long time, streets belong to men, then the women walking these streets are integral to that property. Every time he catcalls a woman, the harasser enforces these informal rules and says, ‘you are impeding on my territory,’ meaning ‘you do not belong here,’ meaning ‘you are not safe here.’

For a woman, walking down the street alone is always already a transgressive act. Impenitent feminine power frightens more than most things, because our society was never built to hold a woman’s self-sovereignty.

Forget the hypocrisy of banning expressions of Islam, France’s second largest religious community, because of the religion’s supposed incompatibility with gender equality. Forget warranting the hijab debates by considering it an attempt to la liberté des femmes, “women’s freedom.” Forget the misconception that French Muslim women are discouraged from going out unaccompanied by a male relative. Today in France and elsewhere, the sight of a woman walking in public is unsettling. The idea alone of an unaccompanied, independent, accomplished woman is so unsettling, that it could be enough to justify her murder.