Frances McDormand Loses Her Oscar At Governors Ball

Frances McDormand reportedly lost her Oscar at the Governors Ball on Sunday after the Academy Awards ceremony. Someone apparently “grabbed” the statuette and ran outside with it, The New York Times reported.

The actress, who won the Best Actress statuette for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” frantically searched for the award, but left the affair empty-handed and broken-hearted, USA Today reported. She was “crying emotionally” as she departed with her husband, director Joel Coen, the paper said.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Frances McDormand, second from left, poses with her prized Oscar, which later would get lost.

McDormand had been at the ball in part to get her name engraved on her second career Oscar. Shortly after the engraving was finished, the little gold man went missing, People noted.

The New York Times’ Cara Buckley reported that a man took off with the statue, but was stopped outside by a photographer for celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. The man gave the Oscar back, according to the report.

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) March 5, 2018

A rep for the actress confirmed to USA Today that “Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together.”

Kevin Mazur/VF18 via Getty Images Francs McDormand chats with talent agent Kevin Huvane at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.